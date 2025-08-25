Delhi: Man hangs self from tree in Astha Kunj Park

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old man committed suicide by hanging from a tree in southeast Delhi's Astha Kunj Park area on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Tarun alias Babli Jaat, a resident of Madanpur Khadar JJ Colony, they said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at Amar Colony police station around 10.25 pm. The caller, Bhola, 25, a resident of Nehru Place, informed the police about the incident.

"Upon reaching the spot, the investigating officer found the body hanging from a tree, while the family members of the deceased were already present," the officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Tarun had left his home around 5 pm on Sunday, but did not return. Later in the evening, his body was discovered in the park, he said.

The crime team and forensic experts inspected the spot. The body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM NB