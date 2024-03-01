Delhi: Man hangs self over strained relations with wife

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old man committed suicide by hanging while he was on night duty at a sewage treatment plant in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, police said on Friday.

According to police, the reason behind Chandan Das' extreme step is suspected to be his strained relations with his wife.

A PCR call was received at 2.58 am regarding the suicide of a worker at the plant in Imperial Club in Vasant Kunj North, a senior police officer said.

Police said that Das used to work as an operator at the sewage plant and was on night duty.

"He had a dispute with his wife and before committing suicide he made a video call to his mother. After the call, his wife and mother came to the Imperial Club and informed the guard. The crime team has inspected the spot and further investigation is underway," the officer said. PTI BM BM NB NB NB