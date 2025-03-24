Delhi man held by UP cops: Delhi HC asks state DGP for status of inquiry report

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the UP Police director general to file an inquiry report for arresting a Delhi resident in the national capital without intimating the local police.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta issued a notice to the UP Police counsel to file a status report on the inquiry it had directed previously.

The bench's order made available on March 20 said, “… the Commissioner/DGP of the UP Police shall file the report." The court was hearing a petition alleging that a man was intercepted from Delhi's Connaught Place on February 18 by UP Police without any prior information to Delhi Police and taken to an unknown location.

The petitioner was subsequently released by a UP court on February 19.

The court had previously observed that inter-state arrests couldn't be effected without following the proper protocol and asked the police commissioner, Greater Noida to file a report.

Advocate Vishal Gosain, appearing for petitioner Satinder Singh Bhasin, had said the petitioner was not summoned by UP Police for recording his statement and DGP Noida would have file the status report.

The bench took note of a video clip reportedly claiming the petitioner was misusing the court’s orders in the habeas corpus petition.

No party should “misuse or misinterpret” the judicial orders in any manner, the bench said.

The purpose of entertaining the petition for habeas corpus, the court said, was to safeguard the safety and security of the petitioner who was allegedly picked up by UP Police and not to settle personal scores.

Gosain said his client did not intend to use the court’s orders for any media publicity.

The court subsequently directed the CCTV footage of the incident involving the arrest should be preserved and placed before it.

Saying the incident was cause of concern, the court on February 20 sought the stands of UP Police and Delhi police on the incident happening "without adhering to the prescribed protocol".

The petitioner, who had earlier appeared in the court in the habeas corpus plea after his release, alleged that he was physically assaulted and manhandled.

The Greater Noida police commissioner was directed to place on record the result of the petitioner's medical report post arrest.

The UP Police counsel said an FIR was registered under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for offences of theft, etc., against the petitioner in Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar. PTI SKV AMK