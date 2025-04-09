Delhi: Man held for attacking teen with blade for refusing money to buy intoxicants

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man for attacking a 19-year-old boy with a sharp-edged blade for refusing him money to buy intoxicants, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Kamal (24), is a resident of Pratap Nagar, he said.

The official said the police received an emergency call from Hindu Rao Hospital on April 5 regarding a case of assault.

The victim, Ankit, a resident of Pratap Nagar, was undergoing treatment for a grievous injury on the right side of his face and neck, inflicted with a sharp weapon, said the police officer.

As per his statement, the incident occurred around 8:30 pm when the accused approached him, demanding money to buy intoxicants.

When Ankit refused, Kamal suddenly slashed his face with a blade and fled the scene.

"According to the statement of the victim, an FIR of attempt to murder was registered and further investigation was launched," said the officer.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap on April 7 and apprehended the accused near his residence in Pratap Nagar.

Kamal admitted to the crime during interrogation and revealed that he had discarded the blade in a nearby garbage pile. He further disclosed that he is a drug addict, police said.

The accused was previously involved in five cases of robbery, night burglary and offences under the Excise Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, all registered in Gulabi Bagh, they said. PTI BM AS AS