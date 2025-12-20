Delhi: Man held for duping job seekers with fake overseas offers

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a cheating racket involving fake overseas employment offers with the arrest of a 42-year-old man from south Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rahisudeen Malik alias Abdul, a resident of the Jamia Nagar area of Okhla, he said.

A complaint was received at the Aman Vihar police station on October 9, in which the complainant alleged that he and his son were cheated by the accused on the pretext of arranging overseas employment. The accused allegedly lured them by promising jobs abroad and supplied forged offer letters and visa-related documents.

Following the complaint, a case was registered.

During the investigation, the accused allegedly attempted to evade arrest and remained at large. However, based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police were able to apprehend him.

During sustained interrogation, Malik confessed to his involvement in this cheating case and revealed that he had been previously involved in other cheating incidents at various locations, police said. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the extent of his network and identify additional victims.

Police described the accused's modus operandi as targeting unemployed and educated youth by promising overseas job opportunities and supplying forged documents, including job offers and visa papers. PTI SSJ MPL MPL