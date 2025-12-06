Delhi man held for firing outside his home after dispute over car parking

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly firing outside his residence in northeast Delhi's Seelampur following a quarrel with his brother over car parking, police said.

The incident occurred around 1.15 am on Saturday, and the accused has been identified as Md Sahid.

According to the police, the complainant, Imran (33), told investigators that his brother had parked his car near their residence in Seelampur, which he objected to. The altercation escalated, during which Sahid allegedly fired a round and fled the spot.

No one was injured in the firing, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS, along with provisions of the Arms Act, was registered, a senior police officer said.

A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence, including ballistic samples.

Police searched and arrested Sahid from the locality. The weapon used in the offence is being traced, he said.

Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SSJ APL