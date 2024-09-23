Delhi man held for kidnapping girl from MP

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A man has been arrested for kidnapping a minor girl from Madhya Pradesh on the pretext of marriage, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Shoaib Ansari (23), resident of Sadatpur area, they said.

"We got information from the Madhya Pradesh Police regarding the kidnapping of a minor girl and a team was formed to trace her at the earliest," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

After conducting multiple raids in Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas and its adjacent areas, Ansari was nabbed from Sadatpur area and the girl was rescued, the DCP said.

"During enquiry, it was revealed Ansari lured the victim through social media. The girl, in her teens, got influenced and agreed to accompany him to Delhi on the pretext of marriage,” he said.

“After following due procedure of law, she was safely handed over to Madhya Pradesh Police for further necessary action," DCP Tirkey said. PTI BM BM NB NB