Delhi: Man held for killing brother-in-law for 'ill-treating' his sister

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother-in-law by smashing his head with a grind stone before stabbing him multiple times in the Khichripur area of east Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Manish Kumar, was reportedly upset over his brother-in-law humiliating, harassing and thrashing his sister under the influence of alcohol after their marriage, police said.

"On November 2, a PCR call was received about a quarrel in Khichripur. On reaching the spot, the police found the caller -- Manish Kumar -- in the kitchen area on the third floor of the house.

"During preliminary questioning, Kumar confessed to killing his brother-in-law Abhisek alias Hallan with the help of an accomplice," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said in a statement.

Based on the disclosures made the accused, the police found Abhishek's blood-soaked body wrapped in a mat in another room of the house, the officer said.

"The lifeless body had multiple stab wounds on the neck and forehead. The police shifted him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police have launched a probe after registering a case of murder," the DCP said.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed that her sister got married to Abhisek against the wishes of her family after eloping with him two years ago.

However, Kumar claimed that soon after their marriage, the relationship turned sour as Abhishek started humiliating and harassing his sister. He frequently asked for money from Kumar's sister, failing which he thrashed her, police said.

Tired of her daily ordeal, she left Abhishek's house and returned to her parent's place, police said.

On November 2, Abhishek went to his in-laws' house to take his wife back. When she refused, he took out a knife and threatened to kill everyone under the influence of alcohol, police said citing Kumar's disclosures.

"In a fit of rage, the accused grabbed Abhishek and landed multiple blows on his head with a grinder stone. He also stabbed him several times on the neck and forehead. Kumar has revealed named Mukesh Kumar (19) as his accomplice in the act," the DCP said, adding that the police have seized the murder weapons, a mat, a bed-sheet and the accused's clothes. PTI BM ARI