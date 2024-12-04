Delhi: Man held for killing, robbing woman in 2006

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing and robbing a 60-year-old woman at her residence here, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Ram Bhale, was declared a proclaimed offender. He would frequently change his location and SIM cards to prevent being identified, police said.

On March 7, 2006, the police were informed of a murder and a robbery in Delhi's Kalkaji area. During the investigation, the police found that the assailants had strangled Gulshan Kapoor to death and stolen her jewellery, cash and other household valuables, they said. Her husband, Anil Kapoor, returned home and found his wife's body.

"Investigations led to the arrest of four accused, including Suresh, a former servant of the family, who provided inside information. These individuals were later convicted by the court. However, Bhale managed to escape and remained at large," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Satish Kumar said.

On Monday, police received a tip-off regarding Bhale's whereabouts. He was working in a rice field near Obearai village in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said. He was arrested and further investigation is underway, the DCP said. PTI BM HIG