Delhi man held for murdering history-sheeter in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 14 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a Delhi-based history-sheeter who died after being shot near Kherki Daula toll plaza on NH-48, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the arrested accused was identified as Lokesh (21), a resident of Patparganj in Delhi.

Lokesh told the police that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when he, along with Manoj Ojha, the history-sheeter, and a third man named Tanish, were returning from Hisar in a Bolero car. Near Manesar, Manoj allegedly had an altercation with the two men.

Lokesh confessed that during the confrontation, Tanish shot and killed Manoj with one of the three illegal weapons that were in the car. After the murder, both Lokesh and Tanish fled the scene, the police added.

According to the police, after being shot, Manoj drove himself to the toll plaza in a Bolero car and stopped near an ambulance parked there. He asked for assistance to take him to the hospital. He was rushed to a hospital in the ambulance, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on a complaint from Manoj's brother, a murder FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

The deceased, identified as Manoj Ojha (34), was a resident of Chhatarpur in Delhi and had 16 criminal cases against him. Police recovered two pistols, two magazines, and 26 cartridges from his car. Manoj had been convicted in two cases and was released on bail in 2025, police said.

A spokesperson for the Gurugram police said, "We are interrogating the accused and conducting raids to nab the absconding suspect." PTI COR MPL MPL