Delhi: Man held for possessing illegal firearm

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm and live cartridges, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Sagar Babbar, a resident of Jhandewalan, was apprehended from the Motia Khan area in central Delhi on Tuesday, the official said.

According to the police, a team was constituted after tip-off was received about the movement of a criminal involved in illegal firearm activities.

"The input suggested that the suspect was armed and was looking for a target in the Nabi Karim area. The team arrested him on Tuesday after he was intercepted," the officer said.

"During a search, the police recovered one country-made pistol and five live cartridges from his possession. The firearm was found to be loaded at the time of arrest," he said.

During questioning, investigators found that the weapon had allegedly been supplied to Babbar by an associate, who is currently absconding and is being traced. Police have registered an FIR and further investigation is underway, the officier said. PTI BM SHS