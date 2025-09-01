Delhi: Man held for robbery near Ajmeri Gate

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with a robbery near Ajmeri Gate, and part of the looted amount was recovered, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the victim hired an e-rickshaw from Shahganj Chowk to Ajmeri Gate Chowk. Besides the driver, another man was in the vehicle as well. As the victim alighted near a school, both men allegedly restrained, assaulted, and robbed him of his wallet containing around Rs 20,000 to 25,000 and a copy of his Aadhaar card before fleeing, the police said.

A case was registered at the Kamla Market Police Station, and a special investigation team was formed. CCTV footage helped identify the accused as Viresh, alias Veeru, who was later arrested.

Cash worth Rs 1,200, the complainant's document and the e-rickshaw used in the crime were recovered, the police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the co-accused, the e-rickshaw driver, who is still at large.