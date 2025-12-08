Delhi: Man held for robbing commuter after faking accident

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old man has been arrested for robbing a commuter in central Delhi after claiming that the victim's vehicle struck his leg, following which he, along with his associates, restrained the victim and stole his money, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Rahul alias Vicky, a resident of Multani Dhanda, is a listed bad character of Paharganj police station, they said.

The incident occurred on December 4 when the complainant, travelling from Vaishali in Ghaziabad to Sadar Bazar, was intercepted near the Punjabi academy after his vehicle slowed down in heavy traffic.

A man approached him, claiming the vehicle had hit his leg and began arguing, following which three others joined in. Two of them allegedly held the complainant by his legs while the group forcibly took away Rs 9,900 and fled, police said.

A case was registered, and the police analysed CCTV footage and developed local intelligence to trace Rahul.

During his search, police recovered Rs 1,000 of the robbed amount and the complainant's Aadhaar card. Rahul was found to be involved in more than 80 previous cases, including theft, robbery and snatching, police said.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the remaining accused, police added.