Delhi man held for selling Diljit concert tickets through fake website

Gurugram, Mar 4 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested a Delhi resident for allegedly selling tickets for singer Diljit's concert last year through a fake website named after Zomato, police here said on Tuesday.

On September 19 last year, Gurugram Cyber Police received a complaint from Zomato, which alleged that a website named after it was selling tickets for Diljit's concert through Instagram.

Zomato was officially authorised to sell the tickets for the concert.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under at Cyber Crime, South Police Station.

A development in the case occurred Monday, with the arrest of Nitin, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, Begumpur of northwest Delhi, police said.

Nitin, during interrogation, revealed that he had sold two tickets for a sum of Rs 7,998 through the fake website.

"We are questioning the accused and have taken him on police remand," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said. PTI COR VN VN