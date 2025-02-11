Delhi: Man held for selling stolen mobile phones

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing and selling stolen mobile phones from northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

A total of 52 mobile phone, including 40 iPhones, were recovered from his possession, they said.

The accused has been identified as Asif, a resident of Aman Vihar.

While checking the IMEI numbers, four phones were found to be stolen and 15 were reported lost report. Some phones could not be verified due to being locked or having low battery, police said.

The investigations revealed that stolen mobile phones were being smuggled out from India and being sent to the neighbouring countries, where these mobile phones were sold in grey market, they said.

Police got a tip-off that Asif, a supplier-cum-pickpocketer, would come near Jalebi Chowk, Sultanpuri, for selling around 40 to 50 stolen mobile phones. He was nabbed and a total of 52 mobile phones, including 40 iPhones were recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Aditya Gautam said.

Asif revealed that he purchased stolen mobile phones from the pickpocketers and snatchers. He also steals mobiles and sells to his associates in Delhi. They dismantled the mobile phones and sell parts in the markets. He was planning to supply expensive mobile phones in the neighbouring countries, police said.

Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other members of the gang and disrupt the illegal trade of stolen mobile phones, they added. PTI NIT AS AS