Delhi: Man held for stabbing 22-year-old man over loan repayment of Rs 5,000

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man over a loan repayment of Rs 5,000 in Delhi's Rohini, police said.

"On October 5, police received information from Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital about a man named Ravi (22), from Indira JJ Camp in Rohini, who had been admitted with severe stab injuries to his neck," a senior police officer said.

A case under section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at South Rohini police station, he said.

Based on CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, Ritik alias Sawan was identified and later arrested, the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he attacked the victim after he failed to repay a loan of Rs 5,000, police said. The weapon used in the murder, a knife, was recovered from his possession, he added.

Police said Sawan is a habitual offender and has previously been involved in six criminal cases. Further investigation is underway.