Delhi: Man held for stabbing youth in road-rage incident in Shastri Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old youth after his two-wheeler brushed against his car in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar area, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the road-rage incident took place earlier this month.

The accused, identified as Rishi Raj, a resident of Shastri Nagar, was arrested on November 23 following multiple raids. A knife used in the crime was also recovered from him, they said.

"On November 16, police received information from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital that a man had been brought with stab injuries. The victim, Ashu, was later referred to RML Hospital for further treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia in a statement said.

He further said that as Ashu was unfit to give a statement at the time, a case was registered on the basis of the medical report.

During treatment, Ashu told police that he and his friend Abhay Nagar were riding a scooter near B-Block when their vehicle brushed against a car driven by a man named Ishan Chawla.

"Heated exchange followed, during which Chawla threatened them. Chawla returned after a few minutes with three others -- Rishi Raj, Piyush Gujjar and Bala -- on a scooter. The group allegedly assaulted Abhay first, and when Ashu intervened to protect him, Rishi Raj took out a knife and stabbed him and fled from the spot," the officer added.

A search operation was launched and the team carried out raids at the suspects' houses and possible hideouts.

"Rishi Raj was finally traced to his residence and arrested during late-night. During interrogation, Rishi allegedly confessed to the attack and gave a detailed account of the sequence of events," the DCP said.

He told police that after Ishan informed them about the road-rage quarrel, the group chased the victims towards Ganda Nala in Shastri Nagar. Rishi claimed he attacked Ashu with a knife when the latter intervened to stop the assault on his friend. He later threw the knife into the bushes.

Rishi is a school dropout, unemployed, and a drug addict. He has been involved in two previous cases of robbery and hurt registered at Sarai Rohilla police station, the police said.

He had allegedly been engaging in criminal activities for over two years. Search is underway to arrest his associates -- Ishan Chawla, Piyush Gujjar and Bala -- who remain on the run, they added. PTI BM NB