Delhi: Man held for staging fake Rs 10-lakh robbery

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A 54-year-old man was arrested in north Delhi's Keshav Puram for allegedly fabricating a robbery story to misappropriate Rs 10 lakh of his employer for his daughter's wedding, police said on Tuesday.

Gurdev Singh, a resident of Tilak Marg, claimed that two people on a motorcycle intercepted his scooter near the Railway Over Bridge that goes towards Prembari Pul on Monday, assaulted him, and fled with Rs 10 lakh in cash and a gold chain, they said.

He told police that he had collected the money from a client in Karol Bagh on behalf of his company and was on his way to deliver it to his office when the alleged robbery occurred.

"During the inspection of the scene, no skid marks or impact signs were found on the road or the fencing. CCTV footage of the area also did not support his version," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Bhisham Singh said.

On sustained interrogation, Singh confessed that no such robbery had taken place. He admitted to having concocted the incident as he was under pressure to arrange funds for his daughter's marriage, the officer said.

Police recovered the entire amount of Rs 10 lakh in cash from Singh's house. PTI SSJ VN VN