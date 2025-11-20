Delhi: Man held for stealing bags, 'shagun', valuables at wedding venues

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) An alleged habitual thief was arrested for stealing cash, jewellery and valuables from wedding venues in south Delhi, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a complaint was received on November 16 from a wedding venue stating that a bag carrying cash, mobile phones and 'shagun' envelopes had gone missing.

The accused, Rohit Saini alias Pappan, was arrested on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up.

A team examined CCTV footage from the venue and adjoining areas and tracked the accused's movement through Chhatarpur and Mehrauli.

Saini was apprehended during a raid and police recovered two stolen mobile phones, Rs 24,500 in cash and 14 'shagun' envelopes from his possession, the police said.

"Saini is a repeat offender and was previously involved in a 2006 case registered at Defence Colony police station under charges including theft, cheating and forgery," they said.