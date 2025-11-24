Delhi: Man held for stealing gold jewellery from relative's house in Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly stole jewellery from the house of his own relative in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, an official said on Monday.

Police have recovered all the stolen gold items from the possession of accused Parmjeet Singh -- a native of Punjab -- who had been staying at the complainant's house for three days before the alleged theft, the official added.

Police said an e-FIR was lodged on November 9 by complainant Manjinder Kaur, who reported that jewellery had gone missing from her residence in Uttam Nagar.

Subsequently, a team was constituted which examined CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas but found no sign of forced entry. This prompted investigators to suspect involvement of an insider, those known to the family or residing in the same building, the officer said.

"During the inquiry, the team got to know that one of the complainant's cousins had recently stayed with the family. Singh, was called for questioning. He initially tried to mislead the police by claiming he was a sub-inspector, but failed to produce any identity card," he said.

Police said his replies about his profession and posting were inconsistent, and he eventually came under suspicion. During sustained questioning, Singh confessed he was not a police officer and worked on commission in the sale and purchase of old cars.

He further admitted that he had committed the theft, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM ARB ARB