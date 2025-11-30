Delhi: Man held for strangling wife to death inside her boutique

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman was found dead inside her boutique in Delhi's Maujpur area in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

The official further informed that the police arrested her 55-year-old husband for allegedly strangling her to death.

According to police, a call was received at 2.06 am reporting that a woman was lying unconscious inside her shop with the shutter partially closed.

"A police team rushed to the spot and found the woman unresponsive. She was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The deceased ran a boutique in the area and was alone at the time of the incident," the police officer said.

The crime team was called, and the shop was inspected thoroughly. Forensic experts lifted exhibits from the spot, while the woman's body was shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem.

"During preliminary inspection, the mobile phone of the deceased was found missing, which raised suspicion. An investigation was launched and the husband of the woman, identified as Satish alias Ashok, was questioned," he added.

Police said Satish broke down during interrogation and confessed to killing his wife. He told investigators that a heated argument between them escalated, following which he allegedly strangled her inside the shop. The missing mobile phone of the deceased was later recovered at his instance.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the murder, police said.