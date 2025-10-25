Delhi: Man held for strangulating neighbour to death in Rohini

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A 36-year-old auto-driver was allegedly strangled to death in Delhi's Rohini on Saturday morning by his neighbour after he verbally abused the accused's wife, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am when a scuffle broke out between Dular Haldar, a resident of Sawda, and his neighbour Ajay (32).

According to police, Haldar who hails from Farakka in West Bengal allegedly verbally abused Ajay’s wife, triggering an altercation which eventually escalated to a scuffle.

During the scuffle, Ajay allegedly strangulated Haldar, leaving him unconscious. He was taken to Cygnus Hospital in Rama Vihar, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The body has been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri for further legal formalities. A crime team and forensic experts were also called to the scene.

A case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

The accused who works as an accountant in a private company in Jhandewalan has been apprehended. Preliminary investigation suggests that he has no prior criminal record and is currently being interrogated, police said.