Delhi man held for supplying stolen mobile phones to Nepal

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying stolen and snatched mobile phones to Nepal, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Jitender alias Jhela, a resident of Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi, is part of an organised gang involved in mobile snatching and theft. Jitender was the main receiver and supplier of the gang, they said.

His arrest followed the earlier capture of two of his associates, identified as Jai Bhagwan alias Kale and Jitender alias Pahar, who were caught with 52 stolen mobile phones.

During interrogation, Jitender revealed that he used to supply stolen mobile phones to a Nepalese national based in Pokhara, the police said.

Police recovered 21 stolen mobile phones, five have been traced to registered FIRs, while investigation is underway to identify other receivers and link the remaining devices to pending cases, they said.

The police said Jitender has five previous cases against him, including robbery and theft.