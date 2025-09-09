Delhi: Man held in attempt to murder case, pistol seized

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with an attempt to murder case reported in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, an official said on Tuesday.

A semi-automatic pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, the officials said.

The complainant, Hariom (25), an e-rickshaw driver, alleged that he and his friend Sonu were returning home around 10.30 pm on September 6 when three men intercepted them near Sarvodaya Samiti in Tahirpur.

"Two of the men, who appeared intoxicated, first picked a fight with them while the third person joined and allegedly opened fire, injuring Hariom on his left leg," said the officer.

Hariom was rushed to GTB Hospital by his friend and a case was registered. During the probe, a police team analysed CCTV footage and deployed local informers to track the accused. Based on the clues, the team arrested the suspect, identified as Mahboob Ali, a resident of Tahirpur.

"A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges, allegedly used in the crime, were seized from him. On interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in the incident," said the officer, adding that efforts are on to trace the remaining two accused. Further investigation into the case is underway. PTI BM NB