Delhi: Man held in connection with credit card fraud

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly duping people on the pretext of activating their credit cards by sending fake links, officials said on Friday.

"A police complaint was received that a person contacted a man posing as a bank official and offered help to activate the newly received credit card," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

The complainant sent him an application link and asked him to enter his credit card credentials, said the DCP.

"The moment he entered the details of his card, he was duped of more than Rs 99,000 in two different transactions," Chauhan said.

Police said that an FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up.

From the analysis of money trails, the team found that the cheated amount was transferred into a bank account and Rs 14,500 was withdrawn through an ATM in a service station, the DCP said.

With the help of CCTV footage, the accused was identified as Deepak Kumar and a trap was laid to apprehend him. An official, posing as an employee of the Service Station, called Kumar and asked him to come in for a query. He was arrested on Tuesday, the DCP added. Five mobile phones, 11 debit cards, four Aadhar cards, two voter cards, along with Rs 60,000 cash, and a car were seized from him. The police also found that he was previously involved in two different cyber fraud cases in 2017 and 2021, the officer added.