Delhi man held in Gurugram with 470 banned e-cigarettes

Gurugram, May 9 (PTI) A joint team of Chief Minister flying squad and local police caught a Delhi resident in Cyber hub with 470 banned electronic cigarettes in his car, police on Thursday said.

According to the complaint filed by Sub Inspector Madan Singh of CM flying squad, they had got secret information that a supplier of electronic cigarettes was coming to the locality in his Maruti Suzuki Baleno car.

A team arrived at the spot at 7 pm and after some time spotted a silver Baleno car which they stopped for a check.

"During the search of the car, a huge quantity of electronic cigarettes was recovered. The person driving the car was identified as Kunal Sharma, a resident of Sector 3, Rohini in Delhi. The recovered electronic cigarettes were 470 in 47 packets and the police was called on spot," Singh said in his complaint.

Sharma was booked at DLF Phase 2 Police Station under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 on Wednesday and arrested, police said.

"We are questioning the accused and the probe is underway," said a senior police officer. PTI COR VN VN