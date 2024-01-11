Delhi: Man held while trying to parcel stolen mobile phones to Nepal

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a 20-year-old man, who used to buy stolen mobile phones from pick-pocketing gangs and parcel them to Nepal and cities bordering Bangladesh, officials said.

Advertisment

The man identified as Suraj Kumar was caught while he was trying to parcel at least 74 stolen mobile phones through a Nepal bound bus from near north Delhi's Civil Lines area, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that Kumar was previously arrested in a theft case in Karnal, Haryana, and remained in jail for some time.

After coming out of jail, he stayed at his native village in Bihar from where he developed links in different districts of Nepal and came up with the idea of sending stolen mobile phones to Nepal, Meena added.

Advertisment

The DCP said that the police team got a lead a few days ago when they found that victim of stolen mobile phones, especially i-phones, are receiving phishing messages for seeking lock code and apple ID and password from mobile numbers of Nepal and Bangladesh.

The police team started working on this lead and managed to nab Kumar, he added.

Meena further said that they were interrogating Kumar to know how many times he has sent the mobile phones to Nepal.

With Kumar's arrest, six cases of mobile thefts registered via e-FIR have been worked out, police said. PTI ALK AS AS