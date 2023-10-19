Delhi: Man held with over 400 kg of firecrackers

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A man was arrested with 406 kg of firecrackers from east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

Last month, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the capital city in a bid to curb air pollution.

Police said Tarun Gupta kept 21 cartons of firecrackers in his mobile repair shop in the New Kondli area. The police team raided his shop on Wednesday and seized the firecrackers.

Gupta revealed during interrogation that he was planning to sell the firecrackers in the city, they said. PTI ALK AS RHL