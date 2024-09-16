Delhi: Man held with weapon for planning 'revenge attack' on rival gang member

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested with his weapon for allegedly planning a "revenge attack" on a person, accused of killing his close associate, police said on Monday.

The accused, Rohit, has a criminal history and was found involved in five cases, including criminal intimidation and theft, they said.

According to police, Rohit was arrested with a loaded firearm. During the interrogation, he revealed that he had planned to kill Manish, who recently came out of jail in a murder case that took place in Neb Sarai two years back.

"Manish, who had been the prime accused in the murder of Kapil Panwar, was granted bail on August 23. The team was already alerted about his release about the possible revenge attack by associates of the deceased," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

Panwar was Rohit's close associate, Chauhan said.

"Rohit disclosed that Kapil Panwar was murdered by Manish and his associates. He and his accomplices planned to kill Manish after his release," Chauhan said.

Police arrested Rohit from the Sangam Vihar area. They recovered a country-made pistol and one live round in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Further investigation is underway, Chauhan added. PTI BM HIG