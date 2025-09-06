Delhi: Man injured after falling from Wazirpur flyover

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) A 26-year-old man sustained injuries after falling from the Wazirpur flyover in northwest Delhi on Saturday morning, the police said.

The incident occurred around 6.22 am when the man, identified as Jilani, a resident of Ranjeet Nagar, fell from the flyover into a depot area, they said.

The police received a PCR call about the incident, following which Sub-Inspector Jitendra Rana and his team reached the scene. By the time they arrived, the injured had already been shifted to Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital by a PCR van.

Jilani sustained injuries to his hand and waist and is currently under treatment, officials said.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to his fall, they added. PTI SSJ ANM MPL MPL