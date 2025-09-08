Delhi: Man injured in firing incident, probe underway

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was injured after being shot at by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the victim, identified as Abdul Wahid, was returning home on a scooter along with his cousins after closing his shop in Gandhi Nagar, they said.

According to the police, Wahid, a resident of Jagjit Nagar, was riding the scooter with his cousins Kalam (24) and Zahid (13) when two men approached them near 2nd Pushta.

"The assailants allegedly opened fire at him with a pistol before fleeing the scene. After the gunshot, Wahid's family members rushed him to the JPC Hospital, where his condition was said to be stable," said the police officer.

Based on the complaint, a case of attempt to murder has been registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway, the police mentioned.

The crime and forensic teams visited the spot and collected material evidence, the police stated, adding that multiple teams have been tasked with identifying the shooters and establishing the motive behind the attack.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, he added. PTI BM BM MPL MPL