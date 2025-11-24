Delhi: Man jumps in front of approaching train at Rohini West metro station, dies

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) In a suspected case of suicide, a 37-year-old man died after allegedly jumping in front of an approaching train at Rohini West metro station here on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Hemant Negi, a resident of Rohini Sector 2. No suicide note was found at the spot, they said.

A PCR call was received around 5.03 pm that a passenger had jumped before a train near gate number 3 of the station of Rohini West metro station, police said.

A police team reached the spot and found that the injured had already been shifted to BSA Hospital in an ambulance. At the hospital, police collected the medico-legal case report of Negi, who was declared dead by doctors in the casualty ward, an officer said.

An initial probe revealed that Negi reached the metro station and jumped in front of a train coming from Rithala and heading towards Kashmere Gate on the Red Line. He worked with a private company in Ghaziabad, the officer said.

The crime team and forensic experts inspected the spot and collected relevant exhibits for examination, police said.

They said Negi's family members are being informed. PTI SSJ DIV DIV