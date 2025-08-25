Delhi: Man jumps off Yamuna bridge during video call with sister, search on

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old man jumped into the Yamuna river from a bridge in southeast Delhi while on a video call with his sister, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 11.20 pm on Sunday when the victim, identified as Rithik, leapt off the Yamuna bridge after an argument with his sister, he said.

The police said a PCR call was received at the Sunlight Colony Police Station from the victim's sister, Suman, who claimed that her brother had jumped into the river during a video call with her.

A police team and a PCR van rushed to the spot and found a motorcycle and a mobile phone abandoned on the bridge. Suman, who lives in Karol Bagh and is preparing for the Civil Services examination, also reached the spot and narrated the sequence of events.

According to the police, Rithik had been living with his sister for the past few months while looking for a job. He was depressed following a fallout with his girlfriend, she told the police.

"During a video call on Sunday night, Rithik argued with his sister and, in a fit of frustration, jumped over the railing into the river," said the officer.

Rescue services, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Department and a team from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), were immediately called in. An NDRF motorboat team began search operations within 20 minutes after he jumped, he said.

The rescue operation continued through the night and was still underway on Monday morning, but the victim had not been traced so far. PTI BM BM MPL MPL