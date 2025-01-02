Delhi: Man killed after dispute over loud music turns violent; two arrested

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died after a dispute over playing loud music escalated into a clash between neighbours in south Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Rohini on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. A PCR call was received at 1:08 am reporting a quarrel between neighbours, the police said.

Upon reaching the spot it was found that Dharmender, the victim, had been involved in an altercation with his neighbors, Piyush Tiwari (21) and Kapil Tiwari (26), over the issue of loud music, they said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Dharmender and his brother had objected to the loud music, leading to a heated argument with the accused brothers, they added.

"The argument turned violent, with Dharmender and his brother being assaulted by the accused. Dharmender was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," a police officer said.

A case has been registered and the accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway, he said.

Dharmender is survived by his wife and three children. PTI BM OZ OZ