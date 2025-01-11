Delhi: Man killed after his car hit by speeding Audi on Ring Road

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was killed when his car was struck by a speeding Audi coming from the opposite direction here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sukhjit, who was driving a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, police said. He was a resident of Hisar, Haryana.

According to police, at around 6:30 am on Saturday, information about an accident at Ring Road, opposite the World Trade Centre was received at the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station and a team immediately rushed to the spot.

"Upon reaching the scene, the police team learned that a white Ertiga car travelling from Dhaula Kuan towards South Extension was hit by a silver Audi coming from the opposite direction. The Audi jumped the road divider, causing the collision. The occupant of the Audi fled the scene after the accident," said a senior police officer.

The officer further said that the victim was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the car driver. A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causes death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and further investigation is underway," said the officer, adding that they are tracing the driver, who will be apprehended soon. PTI BM ARD ARD