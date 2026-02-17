Delhi: Man killed, another injured in two-wheeler accident on Punjabi Bagh flyover

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident involving two-wheelers on the Punjabi Bagh flyover in west Delhi on Tuesday, police said. Acting on a PCR call received at 8.10 am, police reached the spot and found a scooter and a motorcycle lying in a damaged condition, they said.

Two injured persons were found at the scene, who were shifted to the Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, a senior police officer said.

One of the injured, Vijay, a resident of Sector 20 in Rohini, was declared dead by the doctors, he said.

The other injured, Monu, was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Police said preliminary inquiry suggests that the accident occurred on the Punjabi Bagh flyover, though the exact sequence of events leading to the crash is yet to be ascertained.

The damaged two-wheelers have been taken into possession for mechanical inspection, they said.

Police are collecting CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas to find out if any other vehicle was involved in the accident, besides recording witness statements. PTI SSJ SSJ ARI ARI