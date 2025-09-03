Delhi: Man killed as speeding SUV hits scooter; drunk driver arrested

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly driving in an inebriated condition and hitting a scooter, which led to the death of a 45-year-old man in central Delhi's Rajender Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 9 am near the Shiv Shakti Mandir on Shankar Road. The accused, identified as Tushar (24), hit a scooter, which caused him to lose control of his speeding SUV. He then crashed into a parked car, the police added.

The scooter rider, identified as Gunjan Luthra, a resident of West Patel Nagar, sustained severe head injuries as a result of the accident. He was immediately taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, a senior police officer said.

According to a complaint filed by an eyewitness, Ashutosh (36), a cab driver from Todapur, he parked his friend's car near a tea stall he often visits. While ordering tea, he noticed a Thar SUV approaching at high speed from behind.

In his complaint, Ashutosh claimed the SUV struck a white scooter from behind, throwing the rider onto the road, resulting in him sustaining head injuries. The Thar then collided with Ashutosh's car, flipping a few times due to the impact. As a result, the bumper, rear glass, and headlights of his vehicle were completely shattered.

Locals rushed to help the injured scooter rider and transported him to the hospital, while others managed to restrain Tushar, a resident of Karol Bagh.

Tushar was arrested and a case was registered against him initially under Sections 106 (1) (Causing death by negligence) and 281 (Rash driving or driving in a public way) at the Rajendra Nagar Police Station.

"His medical reports later confirmed that his alcohol limit was significantly high. We subsequently added Section 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS to the case as well," the officer said.

The damaged vehicle, which was left abandoned across the carriageway in the middle of the road, was seized from the scene later.

A police team arrived at the scene after receiving a PCR call and found three vehicles involved: the speeding Thar, the damaged scooter, and Ashutosh's car.

A video of the incident purportedly shows the chaotic moments following the collision, with bystanders rushing to assist the injured man. Some locals were also seen restraining the visibly disoriented driver.

According to the police, the crime team inspected the site and later moved the vehicles to the police station due to the crowd that had gathered.

The deceased's body has been preserved at RML Hospital's mortuary for a postmortem, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.