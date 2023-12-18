Delhi man killed in road rage incident, two held

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A 56-year-old man was killed after two people assaulted him in an alleged case of road rage near west Delhi's Tagore Garden metro station, police said on Monday.

The two accused -- Jatin Samariya (21) and his cousin Pawan Samariya (21) -- have been arrested in the matter. The cousins run a scrap business, they said.

"An incident of road rage took place near Tagore Garden metro station under the jurisdiction of Rajouri Garden police around 5.30 pm on Sunday," said the police.

Ravinder Singh, a taxi driver, was driving home with his son and a relative from Moti Nagar when a car brushed passed his cab while overtaking it, said a senior police officer.

"Singh stopped his car, rolled down his window and shouted at the driver of the vehicle. They stopped their car a few metres ahead, blocked Singh's cab and asked him to get out. The two men then assaulted him and fled," said the officer.

The police received a PCR call and the victim narrated the incident to the investigators. Later, after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The police registered an FIR under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe.

Singh's son and his relative could not note down the offending vehicle's registration number in the commotion, they said.

"The only clue they could provide was that the vehicle was a white Hyundai Creta. Multiple police teams were formed to track down the vehicle and the accused," said the senior officer.

Footage from CCTV camera was analysed and the vehicle tracked down. On Monday, the two men were arrested from their home in Pashchim Vihar. Further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI BM SZM