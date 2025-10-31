Delhi: Man killed, two injured as tempo hits motorcycle on Azadpur Flyover

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A man was killed and two others were seriously injured after a tempo hit their motorcycle in northwest Delhi on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Azadpur Flyover, when Sanjay and two others, residents of Delhi's Mukundpur, were travelling on the motorcycle.

"Initial investigation suggests that a tempo collided with the motorcycle, causing the three to fall on the road. Sanjay died on the spot, while the two others were seriously injured," a police officer said.

He further said that the injured were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

A team from the crime unit, along with local police personnel, reached the accident spot upon receiving information and conducted an inspection. The damaged motorcycle and the tempo involved in the collision were impounded, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and whether rash or negligent driving was the cause of the accident.

The body has been preserved for postmortem, and efforts are underway to record statements of eyewitnesses, he added. PTI BM BM OZ OZ