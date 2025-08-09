Delhi man kills wife, 2 daughters in domestic row

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A 29-year-old man on Saturday allegedly killed his wife and two underage daughters in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, police said.

The deaths were reported at 7.15 am Karawal Nagar Police Station.

"A team rushed to the spot and found a 28-year-old woman and her daughters, aged about seven and five years, lying dead inside their room," an officer said.

Police arrested Pardeep Kashyap, the husband, and booked him on charges of murder.

"The accused was tracked to Mukund Vihar, where he was apprehended," said the officer.

According to police, Kashyap confessed to the killings and told investigators that the couple often fought.

Police are also speaking to neighbours and relatives to understand the family's background and the nature of their fights.

"We are verifying the accused's claims and reconstructing the incident to determine the precise motive," the officer said.