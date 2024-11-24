Delhi: Man linked to 'Chhenu Gang' arrested for arranging funds for its members

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A 38-year-old man, linked to the 'Chhenu gang', was arrested for allegedly arranging funds for the gang members, a police officer said on Sunday.

The accused, Parteek Chhabra alias Dhanna, was arrested from the Shastri Park area with a country-made pistol and live cartridge, he said.

"Chhabra was under surveillance for his involvement in arranging funds for the gang, particularly for its key member Sabbir alias Popa Pahalwan. He generated funds by running an illegal satta (betting)," said the officer.

According to police, Chhabra's connections with the Chhenu Gang began during his imprisonment under the Arms Act.

After his release, he became an active financial supporter of the gang. Chhabra, operates an online garment business and has a history of associating with criminals, they said. PTI BM OZ OZ OZ