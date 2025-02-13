Man lured through dating app; assaulted, robbed in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 36-year-old IT professional was allegedly lured via dating application, robbed, and extorted by a group of men in northeast Delhi, an officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident was reported on January 4 and four people, including a juvenile were held soon after the incident.

Police said that the incident occurred on January 3, when the victim, met a person through the dating app.

According to the complaint filed at Harsh Vihar Police Station, the complainant said that he is a resident of Dwarka, connected with the accused on dating application in December.

They resumed their conversation on January 3, when the accused shared his mobile number and invited the victim to meet him at Gokulpuri Metro Station around 7:50 pm.

The complainant alleged that the accused picked him up on a bike and took him to a house claiming it belonged to him and that no one else was home. They engaged in casual conversation over food, after which the accused offered the accused to give a massage. However, as soon as the victim removed his cloths, four unidentified men barged into the room.

The accused allegedly threatened him, accusing him of engaging in immoral activities. They intimidated him with threats of police involvement, public humiliation, and physical assault. Fearing for his safety, the victim handed over his mobile phone including its password. The assailants then accessed his bank accounts and transferred approximately Rs 1.25 lakh from accounts.

The complaints told PTI that he was allegedly held captive for six hours and was released in the late night.

Upon checking his mobile phone and accounts, he realised the scam. He filed a complaint with Harsh Vihar Police Station.

"The incident was reported in the month of January. We had already nabbed four people, including a juvenile into the matter," said the police officer.