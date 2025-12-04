Delhi: Man on run in attempt-to-murder case held after three weeks

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A 25-year-old man who had been on the run for nearly three weeks after allegedly stabbing a man in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident took place on November 10 when the victim was stabbed by two men.

A juvenile involved in the attack was apprehended the next day, but the main accused, identified as Dhirendra Mourya, fled and had been evading arrest, the official said.

A case was registered and multiple teams were formed to trace him.

Police said they received information on Tuesday that Mourya was seen in the Nehru Nagar area and arrested him before he could escape.

During questioning, he confessed to his involvement in the attack and claimed that it was carried out as an act of revenge to assert dominance in the locality.

Police said Mourya had been frequently changing hideouts and avoiding contact with associates to stay off the radar. Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI BM AKY APL