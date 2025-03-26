Delhi: Man on the run in dacoity-murder case arrested after 14 years

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A man who was on the run for 14 years after killing five members of a family and raping a woman here has been arrested by police, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Raj Kumar alias Raju, was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Raju targeted the house of the cousin of a co-accused in the Yamuna Vihar area on July 6, 1996, suspecting that a large sum of cash was kept there, an officer said.

During the attack, the officer said, the accused persons stabbed to death five members of the family, including a woman who was raped before being killed.

Kumar was sentenced to 20 years in prison and released on parole in 2011 for 40 days. However, he never returned, the officer added.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 392 (robbery) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). During the trial, four accused were convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Two died while serving their sentence, according to police.

Sharing details of Raju's arrest, the officer said that police personnel gathered crucial information about the location of the accused by posing as a delivery agent and later arrested him.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had been living under a false identity and working as a daily wage labourer. While on the run, he got married and has four children, the officer said.

The accused has been sent back to judicial custody, police said.