Delhi: Man opens fire in air outside gym

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Panic gripped the Yamuna Vihar area of Delhi after a man allegedly opened fire in the air outside a gym, the police said on Tuesday, adding that no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred on Monday evening in the Bhajanpura police jurisdiction, when the accused arrived outside the gym and fired a round into the air before fleeing the scene, they said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had a long-standing dispute dating back to 2020 with the cousin of the gym owner, a senior police officer mentioned.

Police teams have been deployed in the area to trace the suspect. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being scanned to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.