Delhi man posts video on social media firing in air, arrested

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly posted a video on social media of him firing in the air "to become famous", police said on Saturday.

According to police, the man's father has also been arrested and the weapon, which was registered under his father's name, was seized after it was found that its license expired earlier in October.

During patrol in the Shastri Nagar area on October 30, a police team received information about a video circulating on various social media platforms showing a man opening fire in the area.

Based on the video, a shop was raided and the accused, Sumit, who is a resident of the area, was arrested. During interrogation, he revealed that he assisted his father, Mukesh Kumar, in running a catering business and sweet shop in the locality, police added.

He also told police that on Diwali, he took out his father's licensed pistol from a drawer, fired two rounds in the air to record a video and later uploaded the video on social media "to become famous", an officer said.

Mukesh Kumar (42), was also arrested during the investigation, he said.

"He produced his arms license, which was found to have expired on October 1. The licensed pistol was recovered from their residence," the officer added.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI SSJ SMV OZ OZ