Delhi man revived after cardiac arrest, undergoes 9-hour liver transplant

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old man suffering from acute liver failure underwent a liver transplant after being revived from a cardiac arrest while waiting for donor approval at a private hospital in Delhi on Thursday.

The transplant was performed at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, according to the hospital.

Speaking about the patient, Dr Ajitabh Srivastava, Director, HPB Surgery & Liver Transplant, said he was admitted with viral hepatitis, which led to a rapid deterioration in his condition.

His sister was initially selected as the donor but her liver was found to be undersized.

Subsequently, the family proposed the patient's brother-in-law as a donor, but the approvals for his donation were still pending when the patient suffered a cardiac arrest.

During this time, the patient was revived through CPR and placed on ventilator support. In consultation with the family, the doctors proceeded with the transplant using the sister's liver. The liver transplant procedure took nine hours, he said.

"This was one of the most challenging cases we have encountered. The patient's survival depended on precise coordination, swift decision-making and the expertise of our multidisciplinary team," said Srivastava.

Speaking about the patient's condition, Srivastava said he is currently stable and under observation. PTI NSM NSM KSS KSS