Delhi: Man robbed of jewellery at gunpoint near Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A man carrying jewellery on his scooter was allegedly robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday by bike-borne assailants near Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the victim was heading towards his destination with the jewellery consignment near Bhairon Mandir, they said.

A motorcycle intercepted him near the temple, and the assailants brandished a pistol before fleeing with the jewellery. The accused sped away soon after the robbery, a senior police officer said.

A police team from Tilak Marg police station rushed to the spot after receiving the information. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned to ascertain the route taken by the accused and to identify them, officials added.

"The matter is being investigated, and raids are underway to nab the culprits. Police have called in the jewellery store owner to ascertain the amount of the robbed jewellery," the officer added. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL