Delhi man run over by Rajasthan roadways bus, dies; driver nabbed

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A man died after being run over by a Rajasthan roadways bus near Mahipalpur flyover in Delhi. A head constable patrolling the area nabbed the driver following a chase, police said on Monday.

On May 14, Nain Singh, a resident of Rangpuri area, was deboarding the bus when the driver accelerated. As the man fell to the ground, the rear wheel of the bus ran over him, a senior police officer said.

“Despite this, the driver did not stop the vehicle. However, a head constable who was patrolling the area on his motorcycle, witnessed the incident and immediately started chasing the bus,” the officer said.

He intercepted the bus a short distance away from the crime scene and apprehended the driver, the officer said, adding that Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Vasant Kunj South police station. The driver, identified as Rajasthan resident Mahendra Singh (36) has been arrested, the police said.

"The prompt action of the head constable led to the apprehension of the accused. The body has been sent for postmortem and the victim's family was informed. Further investigation is underway," they said. PTI BM NB