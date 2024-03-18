Delhi: Man sentenced to 5 years RI for sexually harassing minor online

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 34-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing and criminally intimidating a minor on a social networking site.

Advertisment

The court said it is the responsibility of society to protect children from exploitation by cyberstalkers or cyberbullies, observing that the psychological scars of childhood sexual abuse deeply impact the lives of innocent children.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar was hearing a case against convict Akhilesh Kumar who was booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Noting the submissions of public prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya, the court said it was proved that Kumar chatted with the minor after creating a fake identity, made sexually coloured remarks, and contacted or followed her online despite the girl’s clear disinterest.

Advertisment

"The said chat by the convict contained threatening messages to the victim, blackmailing her and asking her to be his online girlfriend, asking for a kiss, talking about sex...and threatening to create or fabricate her nude photograph in case she resisted his acts and did not accept his friendship," the court added.

In an order dated March 13, the court said it is the responsibility of society as a whole to take care of its children and to protect them from psychological exploitation at the hands of sexual abusers, including cyberstalkers and cyberbullies, such as the convict.

"The convict has been found guilty of cyberstalking and cyberbullying the child. The convict had been threatening, teasing, embarrassing the victim and was thus found infringing on her privacy by making fake accounts and impersonation. Such acts of the convict cause an injury that leaves scars on the victim for the rest of her life," the court said.

It sentenced Kumar to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under section 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act and two years of RI under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC along with a total fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The court observed, "The psychological scars of the sexual abuses during childhood are indelible and they keep haunting the individual forever thereby hindering their proper physical and psychological development. The sexual offence may be an isolated act for the convict, however, the said act deeply impacts the life of an innocent child." The court also awarded Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim. PTI MNR MNR RPA KVK KVK